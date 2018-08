حصار الإسكندر الأكبر لمدينة صور واحتلالها في العام 332 ق.م.

إعداد: الرائد زياد جلبوط

ضابط في الجيش اللبناني

The siege and storming of Tyre by Alexander the Great in 332 B.C.

Alexander became king of Macedonia in 336 BC, he submitted Greece then undertook the conquest of Asia Minor. At Issos, he defeated the persian army and urged it to retreat to the Euphrates. The Persians, however, continued to master the Mediterranean through the phoenician fleets. To deprive Persia of its naval bases in Phoenicia, Alexander launched a military campaign on the levantine coast. He seized, without much effort, Byblos and Sidon. Arriving in front of Tyre, he expressed his willingness to offer a sacrifice in the intramural temple of this city. This attitude seems to be like a subterfuge to occupy Tyre. The Tyrians, aware of the intentions of Alexander, declined his demand by proclaiming that no foreigner can enter the fortified island. Thus, Alexander decided to seize the city by force, a project that he put into execution by building a 800 meters mole to connect the island to the continent.

Tyre was indeed an island that was 800 meters away from the coast. It was surrounded by massive fortifications and it had two ports that housed a large fleet. Construction work on the mole began in January 332 BC. The building materials were brought from the mainland while the woods came from the mountain of Lebanon. To hinder the project of Alexander, the tyrian archers embarked on ships and started attacking the Macedonians building the mole. The latters protected themselves by wearing cuirasses made of animal skins and by building two wooden towers of observation. The Tyrians also filled a ship with flammable substances, burned it and sent it to the mole to burn the towers and damage the construction machineries. They continued to attack the mole trying to demolish it and succeeded at the end to destroy a part of it.

Trying not to be discouraged, Alexander gave the order to his soldiers to rebuild a wider mole. The Macedonian leader, however, became convinced that it is impossible to defeat Tyre without managing to undertake a double assault on it from both the land and the sea. He then assembled the ships of Byblos, Arwad, Sidon and Cyprus and started a naval siege of the city. Meanwhile the construction of the new mole was completed which encouraged Alexander to launch his main offensive in the month of August. The siege machines were placed on ships at the sea and on the floor of the mole, against the walls of Tyre. Those machines began to strike the walls of Tyre to demolish them.

The Macedonians finally managed to make a breach in the southern fortifications of the island through which they entered and dominated the city. Most Tyrians continued to fight heroically until the last breath. The Macedonians took revenge by savagely slaughtering 8000 Tyrians and selling 30000 others in slavery. The battle of the siege of Tyre ended with Alexander's triumph, but it never ceased to be a Tyrian epic of heroism, bravery and sacrifice and a witness to the love of the homeland.