- En
- Fr
- عربي
Published by lebarmy15 on خميس, 09/13/2018 - 10:30
Ar
- Putin suggests Russia and Japan agree to peace deal 'without any preconditions' by year's end
- بوتين يقترح أن تتفق روسيا واليابان على اتفاقية للسلام "من دون أي شروط مسبقة" بحلول نهاية العام
- Work begins on repairing Kansai airport's bridge with an aim of restarting rail services by end of month
- بدء العمل من أجل إصلاح جسر مطار كانساي بهدف إعادة إطلاق خدمات السكك الحديدية بحلول نهاية الشهر
Press:
Date:
الخميس, سبتمبر 13, 2018