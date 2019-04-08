Published by lebarmy4 on اثنين, 04/08/2019 - 10:12
Ar
  • Deri: Netanyahu 'ungrateful' for urging right-wing voters to only vote Likud
  • ديري: نتنياهو "غير ممتن" لحث الناخبين اليمينيين على التصويت فقط لليكود
  • Guards chief: Terrorist designation for Revolutionary Guards would end calm for US military
  • قائد الحرس: تسمية الحرس الثوري بالإرهابي سينهي الهدوء بالنسبة للجيش الأمريكي
  • Turkey says "irresponsible' Netanyahu cannot change West Bank status
  • تركيا تقول إن نتنياهو "غير المسؤول" لا يستطيع تغيير وضع الضفة الغربية
Press: 
Ynet News
Date: 
الاثنين, أبريل 8, 2019