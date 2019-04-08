- En
Published by lebarmy4 on اثنين, 04/08/2019 - 10:12
- Deri: Netanyahu 'ungrateful' for urging right-wing voters to only vote Likud
- ديري: نتنياهو "غير ممتن" لحث الناخبين اليمينيين على التصويت فقط لليكود
- Guards chief: Terrorist designation for Revolutionary Guards would end calm for US military
- قائد الحرس: تسمية الحرس الثوري بالإرهابي سينهي الهدوء بالنسبة للجيش الأمريكي
- Turkey says "irresponsible' Netanyahu cannot change West Bank status
- تركيا تقول إن نتنياهو "غير المسؤول" لا يستطيع تغيير وضع الضفة الغربية
