Published by lebarmy12 on خميس, 06/13/2019 - 10:22
Ar
- Gaza fishermen denied entry to sea as incendiary balloons continue
- منع صيّادي غزة من النزول إلى البحر مع استمرار إطلاق البالونات الحارقة
- Iran may change policy towards nuclear deal due to oil sanctions
- إيران قد تغيّر سياستها الخاصة بالاتفاقية النووية بسبب العقوبات النفطية
- Netanyahu vows preemptive strikes following reports of attack in Syria
- نتنياهو يتعهّد بشن غارات وقائية بعد تقارير عن شن هجوم إسرائيلي على سوريا
Press:
Date:
الخميس, يونيو 13, 2019