  • Gaza fishermen denied entry to sea as incendiary balloons continue
  • منع صيّادي غزة من النزول إلى البحر مع استمرار إطلاق البالونات الحارقة
  • Iran may change policy towards nuclear deal due to oil sanctions
  • إيران قد تغيّر سياستها الخاصة بالاتفاقية النووية بسبب العقوبات النفطية
  • Netanyahu vows preemptive strikes following reports of attack in Syria
  • نتنياهو يتعهّد بشن غارات وقائية بعد تقارير عن شن هجوم إسرائيلي على سوريا
Press: 
Jerusalem Post
Date: 
الخميس, يونيو 13, 2019