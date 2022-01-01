Outcome of the Security Measures in January 2024

الاثنين, 12 شباط 2024

The Army Command – Directorate of Orientation issued the following statement:

As a result of the outcome of the security measures taken by the army units during January 2024, 786 individuals of different nationalities were arrested for their involvement in various crimes and misdemeanors, including drug trafficking, theft, smuggling, possession of weapons and contraband, roaming inside Lebanese territory without legal residency, and driving vehicles and motorcycles without legal papers. The seized items included 71 firearms of various types,14 grenades quantities of light and medium munitions, a number of vehicles and motorcycles, in addition to an amount of drugs, various materials prepared for smuggling, and a number of communication devices.

The arrestees were turned in along with the seized items to the competent judicial authorities to take necessary measures.