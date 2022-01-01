أثر الأوبئة في ظل العولمة

إعداد: العميد الركن جوزف عيد

مسيّر أعمال مديرية التوجيه

The impact of epidemics in light of globalization

Brigadier General Joseph Eid

Acting Director of the Directorate of Orientation

Since ancient times, the world has known a number of epidemics that spread to various parts of the earth and claimed millions of lives, such as the smallpox epidemic that killed approximately 55 million people in the late sixteenth century, and the influenza epidemic that killed about 100 million people between 1916 and 1920. During those eras, it can be said that the epidemics’ main damage was the death of humans, its exhaustion of health sectors, and its economic repercussions practically limited to the endemic areas.

In the modern era, and with the emergence of globalization as an ideological-commercial-cultural-technological pattern, and the planet’s transformation into a global village, it seemed that the consequences of epidemics were no longer limited to what we have mentioned, as their impacts are clearly felt through countries going into lockdowns and closing the ports of travel by land, sea and air, to prevent any outbreak.

This was clearly demonstrated when the Coronavirus swept most of the countries of the globe in late 2019, as if the clock had turned backwards. As a result, restrictions on trade and travel were strengthened, and advocacy for the individual identity of countries and societies began in order to preserve lives and provide medical capabilities; and openness became a doorway to an evil we must avoid. What happened had a heavy economic cost, as the productive sectors, most of which were based on freedom of trade and the ease of transferring resources from their sources to places of manufacture and then consumer markets, were disrupted. Thus, it has been shown that globalization, with its benefits that allow unifying efforts and doubling production, is fragile in the face of the slightest reasons for closure, and that epidemics in particular have long-term economic consequences in addition to consequences on people's lives and health. To date, the world is dealing with the damage caused by Covid 19 on the commercial and financial levels.

Today, we see daily news about cholera infections in Lebanon and other countries, and although its spread is still limited, it is necessary to take precautions and adopt measures to prevent its spread. The Corona experience has taught us that responsibility is significant and requires collective awareness, as the consequences of the outbreak will be catastrophic for our country and our health, as well as for the entire global system, including the commercial and financial links from which we obtain our resources. Global solidarity is imperative as the challenge will put the entire human lifestyle under siege.