أخذ العبر

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Learning our lessons

Mindful peoples who are protective over their future give major attention to studying history, whether theirs or that of neighboring countries. Historical events may seem incoherent at several times, due to the time gap in between them, but in fact, they are quite interlaced. It is rare to witness an outstanding historical event that has not carried its repercussions and impact to the whole world.

Therefore, the historical researches that we include in “the National Defense” hold a special place in the academic mindset and are part of the scrupulous studies conducted by experts. These experts research the truth behind past events and their results, thus concluding the variants of the future, based on the fact that history often repeats itself.

As for our Lebanese history, as a military institution, we only regard it as a source of pride, thanks to the efforts and loyalty of our soldiers throughout the years, particularly during the last decades that are highlighted with outstanding victories through liberating the land from the Israeli enemy and eradicating terrorist threats.

If Lebanon witnessed throughout its history major crises and differences, its characteristic lies in overcoming these crises so that it rises again, stronger than before. Undoubtedly, the Lebanese Armed Forces are the main reason of force for Lebanon. We will remain unwaveringly strong, aiming towards further vigilance, for the Israeli enemy still lurks at the borders and terrorist cells are still present, despite the fact that they are afraid and trapped. The Lebanese Armed Forces are still committed to their vow and will rise to the responsibility all over the country.