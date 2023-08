أزمة الطاقة وتداعياتها على العالم

إعداد: د. نغم أبو شقرا

دكتورة في الحقوق

The energy crisis and its impact on the world

Dr Nagham Abi Chakra

Today, we live in a world full of conflicts, disputes, and crises. The global energy crisis is one of a recent issue that urges the nations to find urgent solutions.

In this paper we are going to discuss the causes of the global energy crisis and its effects on the countries worldwide, in order to reach the suitable solutions.

As for the causes for this crisis they are divided into two sections: the political and economical causes, the natural and technical causes.

Russia-Ukraine war is one of the essential issues that affects the prices of fuel and gas, and leads to an increase in products’ prices in the global markets. The gasoline crisis rises in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Americas. This rise occurred during the period of covid-19.

That’s why nations, nowadays, should depend on renewable energy as a solution not only for the fuel crisis but also for the climate change. Moreover, leading powerful states take advantage of this crisis to consolidate its political influence and greed all over the world.