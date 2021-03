اتفاقية الهدنة اللبنانية - الإسرائيلية للعام 1949 أبعادها، إطارها القانوني، وأهميتها

إعداد: العميد الركن المتقاعد د. رياض شـيّا

* ضابط متقاعد في الجيش اللبناني

The Lebanese - Israeli Armistice Agreement of 1949:

Its dimensions, legal framework, and importance

The Lebanese-Israeli Armistice Agreement which was signed between Lebanon and Israel on March 23rd, 1949, is considered a prominent and important event in the history of modern Lebanon. It was one of four Arab-Israeli armistice agreements that ended the first war with Israel in 1948, in response to Security Council resolutions 61 and 62 issued on 4 and 16 November 1948.

The Lebanese-Israeli armistice agreement gained importance in the regional and international dimensions because it is a legal framework controlling the conflict between the two States, and at the same time, towards the United Nations and the Security Council, it is a tool for maintaining international peace and security. It is an international treaty that enjoys all the specifications set by international law, and it obligates Israel to respect Lebanon's internationally recognized borders. It also forbids the crossing of the line of truce which coincides with the Lebanese- Israeli international borders.

Israel's commitment to the agreement since its signing in 1949 has not been straightforward, and it announced the fall of the armistice with Lebanon just as it fell with other Arab countries after the war of June 1967. However, the United Nations and the Security Council did not accept the Israeli arguments and excuses, and maintained adherence to the agreement considering it still valid and enforceable. Thus, the agreement constituted a legal and practical guarantee for Lebanon, if properly implemented. It also constituted a mechanism for the United Nations to ensure international security, peace and stability.

In the light of the fluctuations of the conflict between Israel and Lebanon, many questions are raised: Why is this consideration for such an agreement that is more than seventy years old? Is it important after this period to remain standing and should be adhered to? Does it really constitute a legal framework to control the conflict between Lebanon and Israel?

These questions will be the subject of this article which will be divided into three sections discussing: The importance of the Lebanese-Israeli Armistice Agreement of 1949 and Israel's position on it in the first section, and in the second section we address the legal framework that this agreement constitutes to manage the situation on the borders between Lebanon and Israel, and then we review the most important contents the agreement is in the third section, in addition to a general summary of the research findings and the suggested recommendations.

This research shows finally the absolute importance of the agreement for Lebanon in terms of preserving its sovereignty, protecting its borders and its regional security.