الأمن والاقتصاد
غالبًا ما يحتلّ الاقتصاد الحيّز الإعلاميّ الأكبر بين عوامل نهضة الدول وتَقَدُّمها. فهو يمثّل بقطاعاته المختلفة التي تشمل النقد والصناعة والزراعة والإنتاج التقنيّ وغيرها، مصدرَ التمويل الرئيس للمشاريع، والقاعدةَ التي تقوم عليها حياة المواطنين، وتُؤَمَّن من خلالها خدماتهم العامّة. إنّه بالمختصر البيئة الإدارية والمالية التي ينمو فيها المجتمع ويُحَدَّدُ عن طريقها مستوى الرفاه.
لكنْ في الوقت نفسه، من المُحال إقامة اقتصاد ثابتٍ وقابل للنموّ والازدهار من دون إطارٍ حاضنٍ يضمن الاستقرار. ذلك هو الأمن الذي يمكن اعتباره قرينُ الاقتصاد وضمانته ودرعه في وجه التهديدات، ونعني به التدابير المشتركة للمؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية الرامية إلى ردع الأعداء عن مهاجمة البلاد، وقطع دابر الجريمة بمختلف أشكالها وتوقيف مرتكبيها.
لا نستطيع إذًا تَصَوُّر النهضات الاقتصادية التي عرفها العالم عبر التاريخ من دون حضورٍ قويّ للمؤسسات الأمنية والعسكرية، وتَوَلّيها حمايةَ الحدود ضد الاعتداءات الخارجية وحفظَ الأمن في الداخل وملاحقةَ الجريمة وتوقيف المطلوبين. وإنّ أيّ خضّةٍ أمنيّةٍ داخل دولة ما كفيلةٌ بتوجيه ضربة إلى الاقتصاد، والإضرار بالاستثمارات القائمة ودفع المستثمرين المحتمَلين إلى إعادة حساباتهم وربما التراجع عن الدخول في أسواق تلك الدولة. من هنا وَجَبَ على أصحاب الشأن إيلاء الاهتمام اللازم للمؤسّسات الأمنية والعسكرية في موازاة عنايتهم بالقطاعات الاقتصادية ودعمها وخلق الظروف الضرورية لتَوَسُّعِها. فإضعاف الأمن ينذر بضياع المساعي الاقتصاديّة وتَحَوُّلها هباءً منثورًا.
كلّ ذلك ينطبق انطباقًا كاملًا على الوضع في لبنان، إذ يبذل المعنيّون في السلطة جهدهم لوضع البلاد على سكة التعافي، وتنفيذ ما أمكن من إصلاحات لعكس مفاعيل الانهيار الذي أتى على القدرة الشرائية لدى المواطنين وأوقع شرائح واسعة في هوّة الفقر والحرمان.
وسط هذه الإجراءات، لا ينبغي أن يغيب بتاتًا عن بال المسؤولين أنّ استمرار المؤسسة العسكرية وبقية المؤسسات الأمنية في النهوض بواجباتها أمرٌ لا غنى عنه لإنجاح مساعيهم، بل لا أمل لخروج لبنان من واقعه إلا بترسيخ الأمن من خلال تعزيز تلك المؤسّسات وإنصاف عناصرها بصورة تليق بتضحياتهم، ودعمها بالإمكانات اللازمة لتطوير أدائها. هكذا تتلاقى تضحيات العسكريين وزملائهم مع جهود مؤسسات الدولة الأخرى لتحقيق المصلحة الوطنيّة العليا بشقّيها الأمنيّ والاقتصاديّ.
Security and economy
Brigadier General Ali Kanso
Director of Orientation
The economy often occupies the largest media space among the factors contributing to the rise and progress of countries. With its various sectors which include money, industry, agriculture, electonics and others, it represents the main source of financing for projects, and the base upon which citizens' lives are built, and through which their public services are secured. In short, it is the administrative and financial environment in which society grows and through which the level of well-being is determined.
But at the same time, it is impossible to establish a stable and viable economy for growth and prosperity without an adequate framework that guarantees stability. That is security. It can be considered the economy’s counterpart, its guarantee and shield against threats. By that we mean the joint security and military measures of valid institutions aimed at deterring enemies from attacking the country, cutting off all forms of crime and arresting the perpetrators.
We cannot, therefore, imagine the economic revivals that the world has known throughout history without a strong presence of security and military institutions, upholding their responsibility to protect borders against external aggressions, maintain security at home, pursue crime and arrest wanted individuals. Any security disturbance within a country is liable to deal a blow to the economy, damage existing investments, and prompt potential investors to re-account and perhaps withdraw from entering the markets of that country. Hence, the stakeholders should pay the necessary attention to the security and military institutions, in parallel with their care and support of the economic sectors and creating the necessary conditions for their expansion. The weakening of security portends the loss of economic endeavors and their decimation.
All of this fully applies to the situation in Lebanon, as those in power are making every effort to put the country on the path of recovery, and implement whatever reforms possible to reverse the effects of the collapse that affected the purchasing power of citizens and plunged society into the chasm of poverty and deprivation.
In the midst of these measures, the officials should never lose sight of the fact that the continuation of the military and the rest of the security institutions in carrying out their duties is indispensable for the success of their endeavors. Rather, there is no hope for Lebanon to emerge from its reality except by consolidating security through the strengthening of these institutions and supporting their personnel in a manner befitting their sacrifices, assuring the necessary capabilities to develop security maintenance performance. Thus, the sacrifices of the military and their colleagues converge with the efforts of other state institutions to achieve the supreme national interest, in both its security and economic aspects.