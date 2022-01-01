الأمن والاقتصاد

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Security and economy

Brigadier General Ali Kanso

Director of Orientation

The economy often occupies the largest media space among the factors contributing to the rise and progress of countries. With its various sectors which include money, industry, agriculture, electonics and others, it represents the main source of financing for projects, and the base upon which citizens' lives are built, and through which their public services are secured. In short, it is the administrative and financial environment in which society grows and through which the level of well-being is determined.

But at the same time, it is impossible to establish a stable and viable economy for growth and prosperity without an adequate framework that guarantees stability. That is security. It can be considered the economy’s counterpart, its guarantee and shield against threats. By that we mean the joint security and military measures of valid institutions aimed at deterring enemies from attacking the country, cutting off all forms of crime and arresting the perpetrators.

We cannot, therefore, imagine the economic revivals that the world has known throughout history without a strong presence of security and military institutions, upholding their responsibility to protect borders against external aggressions, maintain security at home, pursue crime and arrest wanted individuals. Any security disturbance within a country is liable to deal a blow to the economy, damage existing investments, and prompt potential investors to re-account and perhaps withdraw from entering the markets of that country. Hence, the stakeholders should pay the necessary attention to the security and military institutions, in parallel with their care and support of the economic sectors and creating the necessary conditions for their expansion. The weakening of security portends the loss of economic endeavors and their decimation.

All of this fully applies to the situation in Lebanon, as those in power are making every effort to put the country on the path of recovery, and implement whatever reforms possible to reverse the effects of the collapse that affected the purchasing power of citizens and plunged society into the chasm of poverty and deprivation.

In the midst of these measures, the officials should never lose sight of the fact that the continuation of the military and the rest of the security institutions in carrying out their duties is indispensable for the success of their endeavors. Rather, there is no hope for Lebanon to emerge from its reality except by consolidating security through the strengthening of these institutions and supporting their personnel in a manner befitting their sacrifices, assuring the necessary capabilities to develop security maintenance performance. Thus, the sacrifices of the military and their colleagues converge with the efforts of other state institutions to achieve the supreme national interest, in both its security and economic aspects.