الاستراتيجية الأميركية وعقيدة ترامب في الشرق الأوسط

إعداد: العميد الركن المتقاعد نزار عبد القادر

ضابط متقاعد في الجيش اللبناني

The U.S. Strategy and Trump Doctrine for the Middle East

The United States will withdraw its troops from Syria after President Donald Trump said America has " defeated ISIS" in the ravaged country.

The U.S. administration did not provide a time table for the withdrawal of 2000 soldiers deployed in Syria. However, White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders said," We have started returning United States troops home as we transition to the next phase of this campaign." However, she did not precise what the nature of the " next phase" is.

Barak Obama as President formulated a Middle East strategy designed to repair the damage done during the George W. Bush presidency through the declaration of two wars in Pakistan and Iraq. The United States was exhausted and needed to rest and create political space for addressing long standing challenges. To this end he reduced troop levels in Afghanistan and withdrew totally from Iraq, asking allies to take more responsibility for regional security. He used sanctions and diplomacy to halt Iran's nuclear program.

Just as Trump promised during the 2016 campaign, he has taken a different approach; he has changed Obama's restrictive rules of engagement and freed up the U.S. military to drive the Islamic State from the territory it had seized. He deserves credit for this achievement, even though the " declared victory" does not mean ISIS is defeated based on what happened in the past in Iraq.



The U.S. withdrawal from Syria will not only remove the pressure on the Islamic State, it will create a vacuum in Syria that will be filled by the other " hostile" actors such as Al-Qaeda and Iran and its proxies. Turkey will go after the Kurdish fighters of Syrian Demactratic Forces (SDF) which the U.S. trained to fight ISIS.

If Turkey eliminates the SDF, there will be no one left on the ground in Syria to fight any resurrection of the Islamic State.

Trump has made clear that the pressure will only increase" if Iran does not live up to the standards of the United States and its partners and allies – and the Iranian people themselves – want to see.""

Trump is seeking a new comprehensive agreement on Iran's nuclear program, which is why he has consistently said he remains open to talks, but he will continue the pressure until Iran demonstrates tangible and sustained shifts in its policies.

With all the efforts deployed by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to formulate a new clear strategy towards the Middle East, the U.S. vision and strategy for the region merely mentions vague goals such as promoting stability and a favorable balance of power – but it bears little relativity to President Trump's other priorities and foreign policy pronouncements.