الاقتصاد اللبناني والدين العام ما بين الواقع والمحتسب منذ العام 1970

إعداد: الدكتور بشارة حنا

أستاذ جامعي وباحث

The Lebanese economy and the public debt:

Difference between calculated and real GDP since 1970

This study aims to highlight the expenditures and revenues of the government budget, it proposes a state of equilibrium in the budget as a function of time during the period 2018-2031, we propose a simple mathematical model and achievable one that can gradually reduce the index of public debt to GDP to a level below 100%, the assumptions in this model are based on an analysis of the various economic indicators, social and financial ones that have been observed during the period 1970-2015.

The research is constituted by three sections:

In the first, we present the socio-economic and financial indicators for the period 1970-2015. We mainly calculated the losses of the Lebanese GDP since 1970, these losses being due to the financial political instability and the disturbances of the security, we show by a simple calculation that the GDP lost more than 80% of the level which it had to achieve, during the period 1970-2018, in case of stability. The total loss of this product has reached $ 111 billion since the beginning of military instability in the region, since 2011, with the recording of the massive exodus of Syrians since that date to Lebanon. The total annual direct and indirect value of GDP losses in 2018 is estimated at nearly $ 32 billion.

In the second section, we analyze the various socio-economic, financial and monetary indicators recorded over the period 1970-2017 and we highlighted corruption, which is the main reason for the slowdown in GDP growth since 1970.

In the third section, based on the results of the various indicators recorded during the period 1970-2010, we presented the different assumptions that make it possible to calculate budget revenue and expenditure as well as the possible values of GDP. We conclude that state budgetary expenditures should increase by at least 3% annually.These expenditures should be devoted to investment in the productive sectors.This hypothesis should be accompanied by strict measures to reduce corruption and apply appropriate control techniques to increase tax collection. This set of measures will reduce the level of public debt to GDP to less than 100% over the next ten years.