التجارة في الشرق الأوسط وانعكاساتها الدولية

إعداد: العميد حسين غدار

مدير التوجيه

Trade in the Middle East and its International Implications

The Middle East region is witnessing an escalation in international tensions due to energy wars that are impacting the strategic policies of nations. Major powers seek to control energy sources to ensure the continuity of their supplies, which is evident in ongoing regional conflicts. From this perspective, the importance of trade in the Middle East, particularly in the energy sector, manifests as it becomes a focal point of competition among regional and global nations.

The strategic location of the Middle East provides a long-term trade advantage, as it represents a crucial part of the world's major trade routes, thus granting countries in the region a wide gateway for opening up to the global market. With the development of infrastructure using modern technologies, the region becomes a major hub for global trade. However, this is closely linked to ensuring security stability at both the regional and global levels. The importance of this region increases due to the vast natural resources it holds, such as oil and natural gas in the Gulf countries, along with newly discovered resources in the Eastern Mediterranean basin.

For all these reasons, the Middle East plays a prominent role in global trade, enhancing the region's commercial significance internationally, particularly through the Suez Canal, the Straits of Bosporus, Gibraltar and Bab Al Mandeb. This is due to the changing trade flows and the diversification of activities, which have provided new opportunities for company investments and the expansion of their operations. Enhancing the region's position as a global trade hub improves its growth potential, with the need to conduct assessments of logistics policies to accommodate the increasing demand and keep up with rising competition. The digital transformation in the logistics sector, driven by artificial intelligence, represents one of the new ways to improve business operations.

The rise in the strategic ambitions of major global and regional powers, including economic and trade aspirations, has led to internal and external conflicts, and even changes in some regimes. In this context, recent transformations in the region, particularly in Ukraine, Syria, and occupied Palestine, indicate that the war over gas and oil has become a dominant feature in international relations, where the interests of energy-producing and consuming countries intersect. Despite the discovery of gas in some countries, ongoing conflicts hinder the investment in these resources, raising the issue once again of the potential for energy wars to become a key tool in the struggle for power.