التكنولوجيا والاقتصاد

إعداد: العميد حسين غدار

مدير التوجيه

TECHNOLOGY and the Economy

Brigadier General Hussein Ghaddar

Director of Orientation

In recent decades, the world has witnessed a profound transformation driven by the technological revolution, whose impact extends far beyond the technical sphere but has also extended to reshape the very structure of the global economy, as well as patterns of production and consumption. Information technology has become a central pillar in building what is known as the “knowledge economy,” where information and data constitute the most valuable resources, and the ability to generate and exchange knowledge has become the foundation of development and competitiveness among nations.

The knowledge economy represents a new economic model founded on investing in human intellect, scientific research, and innovation, rather than relying on natural resources or manual labor. In this context, technology emerges as a vital medium for transferring and expanding knowledge through the Internet, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other digital tools that have redefined the very notions of production and profitability.

Media, particularly audiovisual media, intersects deeply with these transformations. No longer merely a channel for disseminating information, it now serves as a central force in shaping economic awareness and conveying technological knowledge to the public. In Lebanon, despite persistent political and economic challenges, the media has played a significant role in spotlighting the digital economy and technological entrepreneurship through specialized programs, interactive platforms, and coverage of startup initiatives. These efforts have helped strengthen the innovation ecosystem and inspire young people to pursue opportunities in this dynamic field.

However, this role still calls for deeper development and closer alignment with public policies to strengthen the use of media as a strategic instrument in advancing the knowledge economy. The integration of technology, economy, and media constitutes a cornerstone for building a more sustainable and resilient future in Lebanon and throughout the region.