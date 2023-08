التوجهات الصينية نحو منطقة آسيا الوسطى

إعداد: الرائد أيوب مهنا

ضابط في الجيش اللبناني

Chinese trends towards the Central Asian region

Maj. Ayoub Mhana

The return of the Central Asian region to the international stage was an important phenomenon in international relations, which attracted the attention of many regional and international countries to it in the context of its distinguished strategic location and rich natural resources such as energy and minerals. The disintegration of the Soviet Union led to the creation of a strategic vacuum in the region, paving the way for the accession of new players who want to control the capabilities of this important region economically, politically and in terms of security. Indeed, China was among the most important of these players, especially as it shares long borders with Central Asia as well as overlapping ethnic extensions.

The Central Asian region strategically represents the backyard and the traditional sphere of influence of China, due to its historical, civilizational, cultural, economic and commercial ties with the countries of the region, as the region comes among the priorities of Chinese decision-makers when setting their strategies in various fields.

From here, the motive behind the Chinese orientations towards the Central Asian region was its endeavor to create a regional and international environment that would facilitate its activation and growth of its economic capabilities on the one hand, and to preserve the sovereignty and independence of its political position on the other hand, in addition to that China’s keenness to search for natural resources, especially energy sources. To meet the needs of the industrial sector. Hence China's keenness to play an important role in developing the economies of these republics and linking them to the Chinese economy, in order to achieve a two-dimensional goal, in terms of ensuring stability and curbing extremism motivated by poverty motives, in a way that guarantees the security of energy supplies from Central Asia towards China, as well as opening new markets. For Chinese exports, whether in Central Asia or through it towards Europe, which put it in the face of American influence in the region, forcing it to adopt a strategy of soft power to influence the countries of the region, and achieve its interests, by relying on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The Chinese orientation towards the Central Asian region gave the republics of the region multiple options, which they must exploit to strengthen their economic and security relations.