السياسة الخارجية الجديدة لروسيا وتأثيرها على دول الشرق الأوسط ولبنان

إعداد: العقيد الإداري جورج الخوري

ضابط في الجيش اللبناني

Russia's new foreign policy and its impact on the Middle East and Lebanon

Exploring the geography of a State is to discover its foreign policy.

This ancient saying of Napoleon Bonaparte corresponds to the situation of Russia. It explains to the reader the strategy adopted by Russia towards other countries in general and towards the Middle East in particular. The Middle East has witnessed a gradual Russian intervention, more specifically, following the victory of Vladimir Putin in the 2000 presidential elections. Putin still runs his country for the third mandate that will stretch until 2024.

Putin aimed at establishing inter-communal relations with neighboring states and particularly with the Muslim world (Iran, Turkey and Syria) in order to muffle the threats along the southern border of Russia while preserving its International stature as a state that dominates the corridors of pipelines better known as “the veins of the dominant powers”.

The issue of the Iranian nuclear program and the flow of Iranian weapons has turned into a Russian vital interest. On one hand, this enables Russia to be the main supporter of Iran. On the other hand, this collaboration has created a strategic and rather political balance in Central Asia and the Caucasus region. In return, Russia is attempting to win over Ankara for multiple reasons especially after realizing the importance of Turkey in terms of security, politics and economy taking into consideration the Russian – U.S. relations.

The convention of popular security truly embodies how Russia is taking the initiative and working to change the rules of the game and the balance of powers at least on the regional level. However, this convention shows clearly and for the first time that the U.S. and NATO represent a threat against Russia’s social security. Nevertheless, Russia is keeping its doors open toward any possible collaboration. On the other hand, this convention highlights the challenges of energy at the borders of the Russian Federation where International politics is concentrated. This incites us to understand that the decisions are no longer taken in order to prove the Russian stature and that they aim to preserve Russia’s interests during regional and international events that draw the fears of Russian foreign policy. In this regard, we can give the examples of Georgia, Crimea, the Iranian nuclear issue and the Syrian crisis.

Various are the elements that drive the evolution of the Russian position vis-à-vis the Syrian crisis since it supports the Syrian regime and intervenes militarily on the ground.

The geographic changes related to the regional and international balance push the “Russian Bear” to be highly alerted.

Nevertheless, the deep Russian involvement in the Syrian crisis enables Moscow to adopt a multidimensional policy toward the United States. In reality, the main solution to this crisis is exclusively in the hands of Moscow despite trump’s “modest” attempts to regain the United States role in drawing the new map of this country.

The political and military involvement of Russia in Syria clearly means a dual intervention in Damascus and Beirut in light of the correlation between these two countries, and this what led to bolster the role of Russia in Lebanon and positively influences several Lebanese issues.

How can Russia interpret its return to play role in the Middle East and in Lebanon?