الطاقة، محرِّك العالَم ومستقبل لبنان

إعداد: العميد الركن جوزف عيد

مسيّر أعمال مديرية التوجيه

Energy, a driving force for the world and the future of Lebanon

In recent decades, energy has become the primary productivity driver around the world. No society can develop and prosper without an integrated energy system that feeds its factories, cities, schools, universities, and various institutions, enabling sustainable development, and providing permanent internet and satellite connectivity. A country that lacks energy is like an island isolated from the accelerating pace of human progress.

Moreover, energy is of crucial importance to national security. Countries that have abundant and reliable energy resources are more secure and less vulnerable to external threats, whereas those dependent on imported energy are often at the mercy of global markets and geopolitical tensions. Therefore, by developing domestic energy sources, countries can reduce their dependence on others and enhance their own energy security.

Countries also face an equally serious challenge, which is the climatic repercussions of energy production. It is well known that fossil fuels, mainly oil, gas and coal, are the primary source of energy today, with its emissions being extremely harmful to the atmosphere and to the soil and water. Governments are thus working to reduce their dependence on this type of fuel, and replace it with renewable energy sources, mainly solar and wind energy, in an effort to protect the environment and human health.

In view of the foregoing, we can assert that energy security is one of the greatest challenges currently facing Lebanon in light of the multifaceted crisis since the end of 2019. On the other hand, the signing of the maritime border demarcation agreement came after indirect technical negotiations, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the crisis. The oil and gas wealth latent in Lebanese territorial waters is certainly one of the keys to our country's recovery, and a vital resource that would place Lebanon on the Mediterranean and global energy map and constitute an economic resource from which generations will benefit. It is then no exaggeration to say that this wealth of ours is an essential part of the future that the Lebanese aspire to achieve.

Brigadier General Joseph Eid

Acting Director of the Directorate of Orientation