العودة الروسية إلى الشرق الأوسط

إعداد: العقيد الركن إسطفان الشدياق

ضابط في الجيش اللبناني

[38] -Vasily Kuznetsov, Vitaly Naumkin, Irina Zvyagelskaya, Russia in the Middle East: The harmony of polyphony, The Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, Moscow, May 2018, p.p. 2-5, available from: http://valdaiclub.com/a/reports

The Russian return to the Middle East

After a long withdrawal, the Russian return to the Middle East showed great determination which manifested itself in the military and diplomatic intervention in the Syrian crisis. The Russian intention was to put in place a strategy that would launch its official return to the international arena with its partners, breaking the American unipolarity that had prevailed for some time.

The revival of the Russian relations with the related countries is based on two main factors: national security and the fight against US influence. Therefore, what’s the Russian strategy in the Middle East and what’s the extent of the Russian involvement in the region?

The Russian president seeks to reverse the outcome of the Cold War. He wants to rebuild Russia by creating a revised, more realistic version of the Soviet Union on new basis. The latter therefore believes that it is necessary to follow a strategic plan that leads to the replacement of American hegemony by multipolarity, in a manner more compatible with the trends of the new world. Restoring Russia's reputation as a constructive partner is one of the most important elements of this policy.

Russia's primary interest in the Eurasia region is to organize Russian resources and capabilities, and lead regional alliances, in an attempt to compensate for the link between Russia's limited economic and human resources with external factors which are not under Russian control. Preventing Eurasia from descending into chaos is also an unequivocal Russian interest. The third interest is to adopt a policy based on joint development. In this context, containing extremism is a Russian objective that Russian foreign policy is striving to consolidate.

The military intervention in Syria called into question the Russian military tool. Its decisive influence turned the tide of events and was also a demonstration of the acquired military power, sending messages “en masse” and in all relevant directions. The current context of divergent conflicts in the Middle East has created a logical need for a simultaneous Russian and US military presence that would provide some form of mutual containment. The pragmatic Russian approach allowed a delicate management of their relations with all the stakeholders in the region. However, the current situation does not exclude the possibility of accidents or provocations that could lead to the use of force, leading to accelerated and out of control effects.

Simultaneously, Russia has had to develop an economic approach in a "hostile environment" where most of the interests of the Gulf economies lie within the dominant spheres of influence of the United States.

Foreign intervention in Syria cannot be separated from oil interests, nor from interests linked to arms sales markets. The demand for weapons is only expected to increase across the Middle East, due to ongoing conflicts and wars. All these complications do not facilitate the Russian mission or ambitions in the region.

In short, Russia has deployed all its military and diplomatic capabilities abroad to support its claim to the status of a great power. It continues to use its military forces wisely, by economy and the concentration of forces if necessary. The Russians are guided by a pragmatic and realistic political approach to international relations that works appropriately for them in the Middle East, and that has enabled them to exercise an acceptable deterrence to the United States and Western policies in general. While showing restraint, the current balance raises questions about Russia's ability to maintain it or even sustain it at the long-term.

Moscow is aware that its long-term military intervention in Syria would undermine its relations with all active states in the region and seriously harm its medium and long-term interests. This raises several questions, including: What will be the final form of the settlement in the region? What is Russia's share of its price? And will Moscow's be able to pay it or adapt to the ultimate situation?