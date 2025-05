المفهوم القانوني والمسار القضائي للدعاوى المصرفية والمالية في لبنان

إعداد: المحامي ريمون الحلو

مستشار قانوني في قيادة الجيش اللبناني

The legal concept and judicial process of banking and financial claims

in Lebanon

Lawyer Raymond El Helou

Amid the severe banking and financial crisis that Lebanon has been experiencing since 2019, both the public and private sectors have been impacted, leading to extensive legal and judicial changes. Despite the decisions issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Lebanon, courts have remained in confusion regarding cases such as determining the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Lebanese pound, the methods of debt repayment and at what rate, whether a check constitutes valid payment, the validity of actual offers and deposits for debt settlement, the conditions for declaring bankruptcy in the banking sector, and the legality of "capital control" in the absence of a law to regulate it.

Civil liability is governed by commercial laws and obligations and contracts law. Law No. 126 of 2019 defines the responsibilities of bank board members and general managers. In the event of the bank's bankruptcy, its management may be held liable for debts, with the possibility of their assets being seized automatically to ensure the fulfillment of any obligations resulting from mismanagement.

As for criminal liability, the general criminal legal concept in Lebanon is primarily based on the provisions of the Penal Code, where the state exercises its authority to criminalize and punish offenses by the procedures. However, the Lebanese legal system lacked provisions criminalizing mismanagement in companies until the issuance of the new Commercial Law in 2019, amid the absence of binding laws for corporate governance. The goal of this governance is to achieve transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.

Boards of directors in companies, including banks, undertake criminal responsibility under several laws. For example, publishing an incorrect balance sheet is considered forgery and is punishable under Articles 453 and 471 of the Penal Code. Furthermore, Article 253 of the Commercial Law imposes strict penalties on those who misuse company funds for personal gain or publish misleading financial information.

Some financial crimes do not require proof of intent, such as issuing a check without sufficient funds, unlike the French legal system, which necessitates proof of criminal intent. The new Commercial Law outlines other violations such as failure to disclose mandatory financial information, not publishing legal notices, the distribution of false dividends, and the illegal issuance of bonds.

The Currency and Credit Law its provisions stipulate the punishment of violators in the management of banks, such as providing inaccurate financial statements to the Central Bank of Lebanon, where the application of banking secrecy is excluded for the heads and members of bank boards under the 2022 law.

In conclusion, the banking insolvency crisis remains a critical legal issue for Lebanese citizens awaiting practical solutions to recover their deposits, whether through legislative reforms or judicial rulings. Legislation plays a fundamental role in ensuring justice and institutional stability.