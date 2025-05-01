الممرات المائية العالمية: أهميتها والصراع حولها

إعداد: العميد حسين غدار

مدير التوجيه

GLOBAL WATERWAYS: Their Importance and the Conflict Surrounding Them



Waterways are considered the cornerstone of global trade, as they play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of goods between continents and countries. They provide economical and fast routes for transporting vital commodities such as oil, grains, and metals, significantly reducing shipping costs compared to air and land transport. This is closely linked to the strategic defense dimension, as these waterways are essential for military deployments and interventions worldwide. Additionally, waterways contribute to connecting countries, fostering cultural and intellectual exchanges, and stimulating the local economies of the countries they pass through by creating job opportunities and boosting economic activity.

Despite these advantages, waterways face significant security and geopolitical challenges. For instance, maritime incidents such as shipwrecks or severe weather conditions can disrupt shipping for extended periods, resulting in massive economic losses. Security threats, including piracy and terrorist activities, also pose a serious risk to navigation in these routes. Moreover, political conflicts between nations can lead to restrictions on the use of these waterways or even their complete closure.

Today, waterways are witnessing intense international and regional competition for influence, with the Red Sea standing out as a special case. The regional tensions linked to the Israeli war on Gaza have led to near-total paralysis of maritime traffic through the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, extending to the Suez Canal. Consequently, international trade has seen a significant decline, and tensions have escalated with the involvement of major powers in the conflict, particularly the United States.

As the future of the international system remains uncertain with the redrawing of borders in Europe and the Middle East, global waterways remain a constant in the strategies of nations and a crucial factor for the survival and prosperity of humanity.