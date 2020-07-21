الهمم العالية

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Highly motivated hearts

The Lebanese, who lived through dark times that stretched over many decades in this country, realize that the current crisis differs from its predecessors in terms that it directly affected their livelihood in a way that Lebanon’s recent history has never witnessed before. Indeed, the economic hardship, mainly the rise in the dollar exchange rate, had a negative impact on every family and institution and has negatively affected and severely damaged almost all sectors causing heavy losses.

But the Lebanese also realize that this isn’t the first storm that wreaks havoc on this country since its creation, due to its geographic location and composition as well as for being located at the intersection of the geopolitical interests of some great Powers in the region and the world. These interests vary between economic, geopolitical and strategic and often create intense political bickering and vertical splits inside the country. However, despite the repeated crises throughout the years, Lebanon has come out in each time stronger, more tenacious and resilient in a way that made the Lebanese people a symbol of perseverance and a role model in formulating solutions and finding creative ways to end suffering.

The purpose of this speech is not to undermine the cruelty of the situation. It rather aims to stress that patience is our only choice if we wish to preserve this nation, for distress is what reveals the true essence of people and hardships are the clearest test of high dedication.

Concerning the military institution, this speech is regarded as a way of life and a commitment that are related to the sacred duty, as in protecting Lebanon and its citizens. In this frame, patience gains another dimension where persistence and determination become inevitable, not an option. This challenge becomes one of many that must be overcome, because the LAF is the main pillar for establishing national peace. Once this pillar suffers a crack, the entire national structure shall crumble.

In other words, any sacrifice offered by a soldier while accomplishing his duty, coming in parallel with his suffering from the exceptional social and economic circumstances, remains less dangerous than giving up and letting corruption target our security and stability.

In conclusion, despite the fact that these efforts and hardships are a source of physical exhaustion to the soldiers, they are also a reason for a clear conscience, regardless of the effort and fatigue.