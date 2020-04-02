الوعي الاجتماعي في مواجهة كورونا

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Raising Social Awareness in fighting COVID-19

It’s been almost a century since humanity last experienced a pandemic of this scale that spread around the globe. A previous pandemic had already claimed a larger number of victims, yet the global phenomenon that resulted from the spread of COVID-19 is unprecedented.

This large-scale threat and the concomitant death, pain and fears called for tremendous efforts and huge resources that countries around the world have exerted in their unremitting quest to halt the spread of this pandemic, to provide medical care to those affected, find the adequate cure and vaccine to fight this virus and to rectify the seismic economic repercussions threatening all production sectors without exception.

Since all human beings are hopeful in their very nature and striving to see any glimpse of light in pitch darkness, we must take notice of the positive results that our country has achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19 even though the struggle persists. The Lebanese people have generally shown their commitment to the health protection measures as well as their adherence to confinement actions recognizing the importance of the collective and individual responsibility in forming a united front aimed at protecting the country and society. In other words, the phenomenon of social awareness emerged during these difficult times and thus each and every one of us turned into a soldier in a national army armed with the sense of solidarity and responsibility.

This phenomenon has taught us a valuable lesson that should be generalized in order to benefit from its positive outcomes in the future with all its hardships.

The citizens have realized, regardless of their affiliations and groups, the importance of putting their personal and selfish desires aside, and putting the higher interest of the country and society at the forefront of their priorities. They have acknowledged the impact of this social awareness over the task of exerting joint efforts and have embraced its effectiveness in safeguarding nations and vanquishing enemies regardless of their nature.

If the danger of this virus is tending to disappear, even after a while, we should not squander the lesson we learned thanks to this social awareness that we gained. Let us work together to give preferential attention to our country and to the welfare of our society at each pivotal event. By adopting this strategy, we will be overcoming narrow individual interests and we will accomplish the required positive impact, each from his position and function. We will be planting in the minds of the younger generation the seeds of loyalty to the values of true citizenship in a way that enables us to reach the highest levels of progress and prosperity.