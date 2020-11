حق التظاهر حرية الرأي والتجمع السلمي ثقافة السلمية بين الواقع والقانون

إعداد: د. منال سويد

أستاذة في الجامعة اللبنانية

«The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil, We are living in dangerous times. Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century. And this turbulence is escalating. my message is simple and clear: Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Re-start dialogue. Renew international cooperation. Let us not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price. It is our common duty to avoid it». [22]

The Right to Demonstrate, Freedom of Opinion and Peaceful Assembly Culture of Peace Between Reality and Law

Lebanese laws protect all forms of association and the right to demonstrate. Also, freedom of opinion, the right of freedom of expression, and the right of freedom assembly are protected in the Lebanese laws. In addition, it is considered one of the anchors that any truly applied democratic system uses to drive governments to change their policies.

As rights evolve, the methods of demanding them develop in parallel with the forms of demonstrations. Therefore, we chose to search in the means of protests that Lebanon has been witnessing since October 17, 2019, to get to a conclusion about the ways to reconcile the freedoms and rights claimed by the protesters on one hand (the right of the uprising against power to claim with just governance, freedom to demonstrate and assembly, the right to enjoy a decent standard of living ...) and the rights of others who demand their protection from attacks on their freedom (restricting their right to movement and exercising their personal freedoms) on the other hand, by searching the following legal points:

If the rights claimed by the protesters are characterized by rights related to the life of the individuals and their proper living, and if the rights claimed by others are related to public freedoms which are also privileged and recognized in international agreements and Lebanese legislation, here, we ask about the legitimacy of the methods used by the protesters to claim their rights (such as demonstrating spontaneously in public squares and roads, blocking roads of others and pursuing politicians in public places). Does such a method constitute a punishable crime in Lebanese law?

We conclude from the foregoing, that freedom of expression in all its forms is matched by the responsibility to respect the inviolability of private life and the personal freedom of individuals. The state represented by the security forces and the judiciary must evaluate this balance to guarantee that rights and freedoms in addition to public interest are subject to law.