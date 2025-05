قناة السويس في الميزان: آفاق وتحديات أمام قناة بن غوريون

إعداد: المقدم الطيار هادي جرجس

The Suez Canal in the Balance: Challenges and Prospects for the Ben Gurion Canal

Lieutenant Colonel Pilot Hadi Gerges

This research deals with the Arab-Israeli conflict through a new lens: the economic conflict. It demonstrates the importance of the Suez Canal, which has a strategic location for maritime traffic in the Red Sea, in contrast to an enemy that threatens its future.

This study aims to analyze the strategic importance of the Suez Canal in light of possible alternative corridors and the reasons behind the establishment of the “Ben Gurion Canal” project. Additionally, it seeks to uncover the implicit goals of establishing the Israeli canal and its strategic impact on the Egyptian canal.

The significance of this inquiry lies in the aspirations of the Israeli entity for economic control over the countries of the region- whether by integrating their economies in a legal manner or by inciting strife, wars, and conflicts. The Ben Gurion Canal would enable the Israeli enemy to exert control over the region and expand its influence.

Based on the above, several questions arise: What are the advantages of the Suez Canal that make it desirable to the Israeli enemy? What is the truth behind the Ben Gurion Canal project? Will its establishment have geopolitical and economic repercussions for the Egyptian canal?

As a result of this probe, it can be concluded that Israel” aims for its ports to become the link between Asia and Europe by creating an alternative route to the Suez Canal. Additionally, it seeks to align the interests of oil and gas-exporting countries with its own. Implicitly, all attempts to highlight the need for an alternative path to the Suez Canal aim to eliminate Hamas and seize control of the Gaza Strip to pave the way for this project.

Keywords: Suez Canal, Ben Gurion Canal, control of the straits, economic importance of the sea, development of the Suez Canal is necessary for confrontation, Gaza Strip.