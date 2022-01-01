كورونا ضمن أخطار العمليات

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Coronavirus within the risks of operations

The Corona pandemic highlighted the spread of epidemics as a direct threat to the work of the armed forces around the world and prompted the commanding officers to realigning their priorities in terms of risk management. The latter is described as the process of identifying, monitoring and evaluating the risks that are directly related to the army’s operations and then making decisions to maintain the fighting power while ensuring the achievement of current and prospective tasks. The traditional concept of risks of operations in armies includes in the first category, the direct threat to the troops lives during their missions, especially in combats, noting the possibility of destruction of combat and logistical means. The second category comprises the possibility of falling under attack outside the battlefield, through which the troops, stationed in their positions or moving outside of them, are targeted. Nature risks, or non-human work environment risks, come in the third category, including climatic conditions and natural disasters, along with diseases and epidemics.

The latter type has returned to the forefront of the challenges that the armed forces have faced since the spread of the Corona virus in societies and its transformation into a rampant pandemic that has had severe repercussions on various institutions and sectors. It turned out that it is a real danger that cannot be ignored, and we can consider this modification in the army commanders’ view of nature dangers as one of the most prominent effects of Corona on the work of armies.

The mentioned adjustment was based on the necessity of mitigating the damage of epidemics, which have affected three main aspects: the military individual health, the ability to carry out immediate tasks, and the readiness to carry out missions and move in exceptional circumstances. As for the soldiers’ health, it is at the forefront of responsibilities, given that the individual soldier is the main component in building the army. This is added to the professional and humanitarian commitment to looking after the troops and following up on their affairs.

On the other hand, the spread of the pandemic creates a decrease in the ability to carry out normal tasks when a large number of troops are infected. In addition, the tasks themselves become complex, with the army allocating a large part of its resources to prevent the spread of the virus within its ranks. The army also carries the responsibility of keeping pace with the state’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

As for readiness, it is one of the basics of military operation because a large number of missions comes up without prior warning, such as a security-related domestic incident or a sudden external danger. With the number of ready personnel decreasing, resources continuously being depleted, and the difficulty and complexity of tasks constantly increasing in light of the pandemic, readiness is also subject to a decline.

Our military has been through all these aspects of damage since the outbreak of the pandemic in our homeland. Given that it coincided with a severe socio-economic crisis, as well as the explosion of the Port of Beirut in the midst of the current difficult stage, what the military establishment has accomplished and continues to do so today can only be described as an exceptional national achievement, represented in limiting the spread of the virus among the military, and effective participation in the national mobilization plan to address the epidemic, and continuing the execution of operational missions to protect Lebanon’s security and stability, in conjunction with maintaining high preparedness in anticipation of sudden events.

All of the above is an embodiment of the pledge that the army made to itself, to live up to the aspirations of the Lebanese people and preserve their future and the future of their children. No matter how great the difficulties, they will find their army a strong supporter from which they derive determination solidity and hope for overcoming the crisis towards a new tomorrow.