لبنان ما بين طريق الحرير الصيني والممر الهندي: مستقبل وآفاق

إعداد: العميد الركن جيمس موسى

Lebanon between the Chinese Silk Road and the Indian Corridor: Future and Prospects

Brigadier General James Moussa

This study addresses Lebanon's strategic position in the growing geopolitical rivalry between China and India, embodied in China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Indian Economic Corridor Project. The study seeks to analyze the implications of Lebanon's involvement in these initiatives and to identify the

opportunities and challenges facing Lebanon in this context.

This study examines the depth of China-Lebanon's relationship and how Lebanon can benefit from the Chinese initiative to strengthen its infrastructure and diversify its trading partners. It also highlights opportunities for Lebanon to attract Chinese investment, especially in promising sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and transport. The study also discusses the challenges Lebanon may face in engaging in this initiative, such as debt and project transparency.

The study examines the reasons for Lebanon's exclusion from the Indian economic corridor and analyzes the implications of such exclusion for the Lebanese economy. The study also examines Lebanon's possibilities to join this corridor in the future and how to exploit its strategic geographical position to attract Indian investments.

The study concludes by presenting a future vision of Lebanon's position in the light of the growing geopolitical rivalry between China and India. It also emphasizes the importance of Lebanon strengthening its relations with all friendly international parties and benefiting from competition among the major powers to achieve its national interests. The study also stresses Lebanon's need for substantive economic and political reforms so that it can take full advantage of the opportunities available. The study offers a set of recommendations that will help Lebanon benefit from the Chinese and Indian initiatives and strengthen its role as a bridge for East-West communication. These include the need to develop infrastructure, diversify the economy, promote transparency and governance, develop human competencies, and strengthen economic diplomacy.