مئة عام على إعلان لبنان الكبير

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

One hundred years on the Declaration of Greater Lebanon

The declaration of creating the entity of Greater Lebanon is still considered, since 1920, a historic event celebrating the beginning of a struggle for a free and independent nation joining all the Lebanese. At that time, Lebanon as we know it now was taking shape after adding large areas in the Bekaa valley, the north and the south to the Moutasarrifiah of Mount Lebanon which enjoyed an autonomous rule. The picture of the celebration which took place on the occasion at the Pine Castle and showed General Gouraud surrounded by the religious leaders became a well preserved national heritage.

The idea of Lebanese entity soon started spreading among the Lebanese communities, and the Lebanese people showed a commitment to follow up the accelerated developments to take charge of the responsibilities during that period. These developments incited them to create the national pact, which established the formula of an independent Lebanese State while cementing the affiliation of the citizens in a permanent entity.

That is the trajectory that led the Lebanese in 1943 to gain their independence and put an end to the French Mandate and prompted them to look forward to build a bright future for them and for the coming generations. This trajectory would not have found its way had it not been for the Lebanese people’s strong belief in their national unity and their firm will to coexist.

Nowadays, while our country is going through a critical era filled with security, economic and social challenges, the Lebanese citizens should all go back to the basic principles that they all agreed upon in 1920 and so forth while showing a keen interest in preserving the higher interests of their country. Thus, any claims or protests should abide by the laws and regulations, preserve public properties and safeguard State institutions.

The LAF Command is confident of the Lebanese people’s consciousness and sense of responsibility. It is also determined to keep on performing the duties and to remain faithful and up to the hopes of the country and the compatriots.