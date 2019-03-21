محاربة التطرف

إعداد: العميد علي قانصو

مدير التوجيه

Fighting extremism

In the recent phase, terrorist groups have suffered a series of defeats that have led to the decrease of their danger and their zones of control. This fact was clearly embodied in Lebanon, as the LAF and the other security agencies were able to defeat the terrorists through military confrontations and halting the activities of terrorist cells in a clear way through security follow up, thus directly contributing to preserving security and stability at the borders and reassuring citizens as well as returning vast parts of land to their owners in the eastern border regions. However, these accomplishments, despite their importance, are not sufficient to completely eradicate terrorism, because it is based on destructive mentalities that idolize violence and hatred and aim to lure people, particularly the youth, with material temptations and confessional nuances that allow murder, displacement, torture and destruction. Therefore, it is inevitable to eradicate these mentalities so that the military victory may be fused with an intellectual victory and terrorist currents become prohibited from reproducing themselves in the minds of society. In this context, a strategy should be adopted in which all available means are invested to

spread the culture of tolerance, openness and forgiveness.

Undoubtedly, the role of the family is key for the success of this goal, as family is the first core for the establishment of an individual and the environment in which one gains the values of patriotism and dialogue and becomes prepared to perform an active role in building and developing a society and aware of the danger of the terrorist mentality on his future and that of his family and nation.

Moreover, cultural institutions represent a main factor in fighting extremism, for their direct contribution in upbringing new generations and enhancing their patriotic spirits as well as immunizing them from extremist mentalities and educating them with bright scientific insight and artistic works in addition to the principle of tolerance, at the mental and the practical levels.

Furthermore, we shed light on the importance of joining all efforts in society institutions, particularly media and religious institutions in order to enroot the concepts of peace and enlighten the youth regarding the consequences of dark terrorist doctrines that do not comply with the values of monotheistic religions. The battle against terrorism still remains and it requires unity and scientific dialogue as well as extensive efforts with the aim of eradicating terrorist mentalities and contribute in ridding the world of their evil impact.