مسألة منسية: الإنتاجية اللبنانية

إعداد: أ.د. غسان الشلوق

أستاذ في العلوم الاقتصادية، عميد سابق في الجامعة اللبنانية.

Lebanese Productivity: A neglected affair

The attached article (Lebanese productivity: A neglected affair) studies an issue that is always of interest, particularly in developed countries. The first chapter seeks to develop a theoretical framework for the concept of (economic) productivity, its foundations and its repercussions on the various macro-economic and social variables. The article then launches into an analysis of recent results from a large group of European, American, Asian, Arab and other countries.

A second chapter is devoted to the Lebanese case. It presents and analyzes data from a large field survey covering the period 2017-2019 (inclusive) and targeting various private economic sectors, with a first breakthrough in public sector productivity. According to the main data, the number of employees per company fell sharply, unemployment increased thereafter, but non-Lebanese employment (34.4% of total employment) increased, as did GDP, and worker productivity too. The article ends with proposals for a new productivity policy.