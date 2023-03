من القوة الناعمة إلى القوة الصلبة: السياسات التركية تجاه سوريا والسعي للاستقرار والسلام

إعداد: جو حمّورة

باحث

“From ‘Soft’ to ‘Hard Power’: Turkey’s Policies towards Syria and the Pursuit of Stability and Peace”

Researcher Joe Hammoura

The research paper entitled “From ‘Soft’ to ‘Hard Power’: Turkey’s Policies towards Syria and the Pursuit of Stability and Peace” seeks to draw a temporal map on the actual Turkish role in Syria, its theoretical background as viewed by the Turkish state, and the International Relations’ studies.

This highly arguable role stretches from 2002; the date of the ‘Justice and Development’ party’s victory and raise to power in Turkey, and up until 2019; the date of the third Turkish invasion of Syria’s northern territories, without neglecting the important events that occurred between these two dates, especially the changes that occurred within the Turkish leadership views of itself and the region, the internal Turkish conflicts, the expansion of the Syrian war, and the international role in it.

Delving into the Turkish strategies and policies towards Syria - in both theoretical and practical levels - will be carried out on the basis of the division of these strategies and policies into two chronological phases. The first phase, starting in 2002 up until 2012, was applied according to the “strategic depth” theory advocated and practiced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and later the Turkish Prime Minister; Ahmet Davutoglu. The latter’s theory is based on the concept of soft power which was replaced, after one year of the start of the Syrian War, by others “ways and practices” based on the concept of hard power. These two concepts will be presented after exploring their intellectual origins and initial foundations by relying on Joseph Nay’s writings on “the many concepts of power”.

This research paper aims to identify the two above-mentioned concepts and compare their actual applications, whether in Turkish foreign policy or in the Syrian field; i.e., in peace and war. It also raises the issue of Turkish national security and Turkey’s endeavor to strengthen it by taking practical steps to achieve stability in Syria, as well as to reach a peace deal that secures the rights of the Syrian people and Turkey’s major national and regional interests at the same time. These Turkish steps and practices inside Syria will be viewed from the Turkish interests’ lenses as well as the Syrian interests, specifically those related to the Syrian people in general and their fundamental rights to live in peace, security and stability.

Additionally, the research paper discusses the future of the Turkish military presence in Syria and the contents of the possible final settlement of the war there, “only” accepted from the point of view of the highest Turkish national interests.