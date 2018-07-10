Published by lebarmy5 on ثلاثاء, 07/10/2018 - 10:46

  • N. Korea reportedly offered Israel: 'Give $1 billion and we'll halt Iran arms deals'
  •  أنباء عن تقديم كوريا الشمالية عرضاً لإسرائيل: أعطونا مليار دولار وسنوقف صفقات السلاح الموقعة مع إيران
  •  Hamas: Kerem Shalom closure a crime against humanity
  •  حماس: إقفال معبر كرم شالوم جريمة ضد الإنسانية
  •  Lieberman warns Hamas: Get it together and stop the fires‏
  •  ليبرمان يحذر حماس: اضبطوا أنفسكم وأوقفوا الحرائق
Press: 
Ynet News
Date: 
الثلاثاء, يوليو 10, 2018