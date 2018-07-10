- En
- N. Korea reportedly offered Israel: 'Give $1 billion and we'll halt Iran arms deals'
- أنباء عن تقديم كوريا الشمالية عرضاً لإسرائيل: أعطونا مليار دولار وسنوقف صفقات السلاح الموقعة مع إيران
- Hamas: Kerem Shalom closure a crime against humanity
- حماس: إقفال معبر كرم شالوم جريمة ضد الإنسانية
- Lieberman warns Hamas: Get it together and stop the fires
- ليبرمان يحذر حماس: اضبطوا أنفسكم وأوقفوا الحرائق
الثلاثاء, يوليو 10, 2018