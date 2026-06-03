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القطاع الصحي وأهمية دوره خلال الأزمات في لبنان
في ظلّ المرحلة الاستثنائية التي يمرّ بها لبنان، حيث تتقاطع الأزمات الصحية مع التحديات الأمنية والاقتصادية، يبرز القطاع الصحي، ولا سيّما الطبابة العسكرية، كأحد أبرز عناصر الصمود الوطني، وركيزة أساسية في منظومة الأمن الشامل. لقد أثبتت التجارب المتلاحقة أنّ القدرة على التكيّف السريع مع الأزمات لم تعد خيارًا، بل ضرورة وجودية تفرضها طبيعة المرحلة.
لقد شكّلت جائحة كوفيد-19 اختبارًا غير مسبوق لقدرات الأنظمة الصحية، حيث واجه لبنان، كما سائر دول العالم، تحديات كبيرة في احتواء انتشار الوباء. وفي هذا السياق، أدّت الطبابة العسكرية دورًا محوريًا، من خلال إنشاء مراكز حجر وعلاج ميدانية، والمساهمة في عمليات الفحص والتتبّع، وتأمين الدعم اللوجستي والطبي، ما ساهم في تخفيف الضغط عن المستشفيات المدنية وتعزيز الجهوزية الوطنية الشاملة.
ولم تكد البلاد تلتقط أنفاسها حتى وقع انفجار مرفأ بيروت، الذي شكّل كارثة إنسانية بكل المقاييس. عندها، تحرّكت الطبابة العسكرية فورًا، ففعّلت خطط الطوارئ، ونفّذت عمليات إخلاء وعلاج للجرحى في ظروف بالغة الصعوبة، مؤكدةً جهوزيتها العالية وقدرتها على العمل تحت الضغط، وعلى تلبية الحاجات الملحّـة في لحظات حرجة.
وفي سياق الاعتداءات والحرب الأخيرة، عادت الطبابة العسكرية لتؤكد دورها الحيوي، حيث واكبت العمليات الميدانية، وأمّـنت الدعم الطبي الفوري للوحدات المنتشرة وللمواطنين. وقد عكست هذه الجهود مستوى عاليًا من الاحترافية والتنسيق، سواء داخل المؤسسة العسكرية أو مع الجهات الصحية الوطنية والدولية.
إنّ أبرز ما ميّـز أداء الطبابة العسكرية خلال هذه الأزمات هو قدرتها على التكيّـف السريع مع تطوّر التحديات، من خلال تطوير آليات الاستجابة، وتعزيز الجهوزية الميدانية، والاستفادة من الخبرات المتراكمة. فقد انتقلت من إدارة أزمة صحية عالمية، إلى مواجهة كارثة وطنية كبرى، وصولًا إلى العمل في بيئة عملياتية معقّدة، محافظةً في كلّ ذلك على هدفها الأساسي: حماية الإنسان وتلبية حاجاته الصحية في أصعب الظروف.
إنّ المرحلة المقبلة تفرض مواصلة تطوير هذا القطاع، وتعزيز قدراته البشرية والتقنية، بما يواكب التحديات المستجدة، ويضمن جهوزيته الدائمة. فالطبابة العسكرية ستبقى، كما كانت، في خط الدفاع الأول، شاهدةً على التزام الجيش بحماية الوطن والمواطن، ومجسّدةً أسمى معاني التضحية والواجب.
The Healthcare Sector and Its Vital Role during Crises in Lebanon
Brigadier General Hussein Ghaddar
Director of Orientation
Amid the exceptional phase that Lebanon is going through, where health crises intersect with security and economic challenges, the healthcare sector - particularly military healthcare - emerges as one of the most prominent pillars of national resilience and a fundamental component of comprehensive security. Successive experiences have demonstrated that the ability to rapidly adapt to crises is no longer an option, but an existential necessity dictated by the nature of the current phase.
The COVID-19 pandemic constituted an unprecedented test for healthcare systems. Lebanon, like the rest of the world, faced major challenges in containing the spread of the virus. In this context, military medicine played a pivotal role by establishing field quarantine and treatment centers, contributing to testing and contact tracing efforts, and providing logistical and medical support. These efforts helped alleviate pressure on civilian hospitals and strengthened overall national preparedness.
No sooner had the country begun to recover than the Beirut Port explosion occurred, representing a humanitarian catastrophe by all standards. Military medicine responded immediately by activating emergency plans and carrying out evacuation and treatment operations for the wounded under extremely difficult conditions, demonstrating a high level of readiness and an ability to operate under pressure and meet urgent needs at critical moments.
During the recent hostilities and war, military medicine once again affirmed its vital role by supporting field operations and providing immediate medical assistance to deployed units and civilians. These efforts reflected a high degree of professionalism and coordination, both within the military institution and with national and international health entities.
One of the most notable aspects of military medicine’s performance during these crises has been its ability to rapidly adapt to evolving challenges, by developing response mechanisms, enhancing field readiness, and leveraging accumulated experience. It moved from managing a global health crisis to confronting a major national disaster, and then to operating in a complex operational environment, all while maintaining its primary objective: protecting people and meeting their healthcare needs under the most difficult circumstances.
The coming phase requires continued development of this sector and the strengthening of its human and technical capacities to keep pace with emerging challenges and ensure constant readiness. Military medicine will remain, as it has always been, on the front line of defense, testament to the army’s commitment to protecting the nation and its citizens, and embodying the highest values of sacrifice and duty.The Healthcare Sector
and Its Vital Role during Crises in Lebanon
Amid the exceptional phase that Lebanon is going through, where health crises intersect with security and economic challenges, the healthcare sector - particularly military healthcare - emerges as one of the most prominent pillars of national resilience and a fundamental component of comprehensive security. Successive experiences have demonstrated that the ability to rapidly adapt to crises is no longer an option, but an existential necessity dictated by the nature of the current phase.
The COVID-19 pandemic constituted an unprecedented test for healthcare systems. Lebanon, like the rest of the world, faced major challenges in containing the spread of the virus. In this context, military medicine played a pivotal role by establishing field quarantine and treatment centers, contributing to testing and contact tracing efforts, and providing logistical and medical support. These efforts helped alleviate pressure on civilian hospitals and strengthened overall national preparedness.
No sooner had the country begun to recover than the Beirut Port explosion occurred, representing a humanitarian catastrophe by all standards. Military medicine responded immediately by activating emergency plans and carrying out evacuation and treatment operations for the wounded under extremely difficult conditions, demonstrating a high level of readiness and an ability to operate under pressure and meet urgent needs at critical moments.
During the recent hostilities and war, military medicine once again affirmed its vital role by supporting field operations and providing immediate medical assistance to deployed units and civilians. These efforts reflected a high degree of professionalism and coordination, both within the military institution and with national and international health entities.
One of the most notable aspects of military medicine’s performance during these crises has been its ability to rapidly adapt to evolving challenges, by developing response mechanisms, enhancing field readiness, and leveraging accumulated experience. It moved from managing a global health crisis to confronting a major national disaster, and then to operating in a complex operational environment, all while maintaining its primary objective: protecting people and meeting their healthcare needs under the most difficult circumstances.
The coming phase requires continued development of this sector and the strengthening of its human and technical capacities to keep pace with emerging challenges and ensure constant readiness. Military medicine will remain, as it has always been, on the front line of defense, testament to the army’s commitment to protecting the nation and its citizens, and embodying the highest values of sacrifice and duty.