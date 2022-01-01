القوة البحرية وتأثيرها

إعداد: العميد حسين غدار

مدير التوجيه

The Naval Power and Its Impact

Throughout history, naval power has served as a defensive tool to protect national security, vital interests, expansion, and resource provision, becoming a symbol of advanced nations capable of deploying their forces worldwide.

This can be attributed, firstly, to the connection between seas and trading routes, as well as navigation, and subsequently to energy projects. Control over sea lanes ensures the safe passage of goods and energy supplies, facilitates international trade, and promotes economic prosperity. Moreover, the seas and oceans harbor valuable resources, such as fish stocks, oil and gas reserves. Asserting state sovereignty over territorial waters allows the exploitation of these resources to achieve economic gains and ensure energy security. From a military perspective, naval power enables countries to defend their coastlines, maritime borders, and deter potential threats to their stability and interests. This concept is known as naval security.

In light of the above, armies have given special attention to naval dominance and its geopolitical implications. Firstly, this is manifested in the theoretical level, where military personnel of various ranks receive training in maritime sciences and engage in deep studies that propose ways to ensure naval security. Secondly, it is reflected in practical training, involving continuous training for naval forces and enhancing their capabilities in terms of armament and equipment.

Naturally, these points hold significant importance for the Lebanese Army, which faces multiple dangers in the maritime domain, including Israeli threat, infiltration, and smuggling, which haave security and economic implications. Additionally, the anticipated role of the military institution in protecting naval installations adds to the significance of these aspects.

Based on this foundation, the army command encourages its personnel primarily, and civilian experts secondarily, to conduct and publish studies related to our maritime domain. These studies aim to derive valuable academic and scientific conclusions that enhance our national efforts in ensuring maritime security and preserving our water resources. This contribution will safeguard our vital interests and solidify Lebanon's position on regional and international levels, with the hope that our naval forces will achieve the necessary development and equipment in order to safeguard our resources for future generations.

General Hussein Ghaddar

Director of Orientation