القوة البحرية وتأثيرها
شكّلت القوة البحرية عبر التاريخ وسيلة دفاعية لحماية الأمن القومي والمجال الحيوي والتوسُّع وتأمين الموارد، حتى أصبحت رمزًا للدول المتقدمة ذات القدرة على نشر قواتها حول العالم.
يعود ذلك أوّلًا إلى اقتران البحار بطرق التجارة والملاحة، من ثم بمشاريع الطاقة. فالسيطرة على الممرات البحرية تَضْمن المرور الآمن للسلع وإمدادات الطاقة، وتُسهّل التجارة الدولية والازدهار الاقتصادي. كما أنّ البحار والمحيطات تحتوي على موارد قيّمة مثل الثروة السمكية واحتياطات النفط والغاز. إن فرض سيادة الدولة على مياهها الإقليمية يسمح باستغلال هذه الموارد لتحقيق مكاسب اقتصادية وصون أمن الطاقة. على الصعيد العسكري، تتيح القوة البحرية للبلدان الدفاع عن سواحلها وحدودها البحرية وردع التهديدات المحتملة لاستقرارها ومصالحها، وهو ما يُسمّى الأمن البحري.
لكل ما سبق، تولي الجيوش اهتمامًا خاصًّا للهيمنة البحرية ونتائجها الجيوسياسية. يتمثل ذلك أولًا بالمستوى النظري أي العلوم البحرية التي يتلقاها العسكريون من مختلف الرتب، والدراسات المعمقة التي تسعى إلى اقتراح سبل لضمان الأمن البحري، وثانيًا بالمستوى العملي أي التدريب المتواصل لعناصر القوات البحرية وتعزيز قدراتها لناحية التسليح والتجهيز.
من الطبيعي إذًا أن تشكل هذه النقاط محل تركيز بالنسبة إلى الجيش اللبناني، وهو الذي يواجه أخطارًا متعددةً في المجال البحري، بما فيها خطر العدو الإسرائيلي، والتسلل والتهريب مع ما ينطويان عليه من تبعات أمنية واقتصادية. يُضاف إلى ذلك الدور المرتقب للمؤسسة العسكرية في حماية المنشآت البحرية.
على هذا الأساس، تشجع قيادة الجيش عناصرها بالدرجة الأولى، والمدنيين أصحاب الاختصاص بالدرجة الثانية، على نشر الدراسات المرتبطة بمجالنا البحري، والتوصل إلى خلاصات ذات قيمة أكاديمية وعلمية تعزز جهودنا الوطنية لضمان أمننا البحري وثرواتنا المائية. من شأن ذلك المساهمة في صون مصالحنا الحيوية، وترسيخ موقع لبنان على الصعيدين الإقليمي والدولي، على أمل أن تحقق قواتنا البحرية في المستقبل ما يلزم من تطوير وتجهيز حتى تحفظ ثرواتنا للأجيال القادمة.
The Naval Power and Its Impact
Throughout history, naval power has served as a defensive tool to protect national security, vital interests, expansion, and resource provision, becoming a symbol of advanced nations capable of deploying their forces worldwide.
This can be attributed, firstly, to the connection between seas and trading routes, as well as navigation, and subsequently to energy projects. Control over sea lanes ensures the safe passage of goods and energy supplies, facilitates international trade, and promotes economic prosperity. Moreover, the seas and oceans harbor valuable resources, such as fish stocks, oil and gas reserves. Asserting state sovereignty over territorial waters allows the exploitation of these resources to achieve economic gains and ensure energy security. From a military perspective, naval power enables countries to defend their coastlines, maritime borders, and deter potential threats to their stability and interests. This concept is known as naval security.
In light of the above, armies have given special attention to naval dominance and its geopolitical implications. Firstly, this is manifested in the theoretical level, where military personnel of various ranks receive training in maritime sciences and engage in deep studies that propose ways to ensure naval security. Secondly, it is reflected in practical training, involving continuous training for naval forces and enhancing their capabilities in terms of armament and equipment.
Naturally, these points hold significant importance for the Lebanese Army, which faces multiple dangers in the maritime domain, including Israeli threat, infiltration, and smuggling, which haave security and economic implications. Additionally, the anticipated role of the military institution in protecting naval installations adds to the significance of these aspects.
Based on this foundation, the army command encourages its personnel primarily, and civilian experts secondarily, to conduct and publish studies related to our maritime domain. These studies aim to derive valuable academic and scientific conclusions that enhance our national efforts in ensuring maritime security and preserving our water resources. This contribution will safeguard our vital interests and solidify Lebanon's position on regional and international levels, with the hope that our naval forces will achieve the necessary development and equipment in order to safeguard our resources for future generations.
General Hussein Ghaddar
Director of Orientation